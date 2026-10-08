ETV Bharat / international

'Completely Unacceptable': India Condemns Houthi Attacks Targeting Saudi Airports

New Delhi: India on Thursday condemned the Houthi attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia, calling the targeting of civilian infrastructure "completely unacceptable", while asserting that New Delhi stands with Riyadh.

At least two attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia claimed by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen killed three people on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported, citing Saudi officials, as the kingdom was pulled deeper into the latest front in the Iran war.

Reacting to the attacks, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “India condemns the attacks over the past few days targeting Abha International Airport and King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which have resulted in civilian deaths and injuries.”

"The targeting of civilian infrastructure is completely unacceptable," the MEA said.

"We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their loved ones. We wish speedy recovery for those injured," the statement said. "We express solidarity and stand with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” it added.

While the Saudi General Authority for Civil Aviation did not blame any party for the attacks at Abha and Riyadh’s King Khalid international airports, Houthi rebels took credit earlier for the airport strikes.

The attack on Abha airport killed Moroccan and Algerian residents and wounded 28 other people, while the attack on King Khalid airport killed a Sudanese national and wounded eight other people, officials said, according to AP.

As Riyadh has been targeted over the past week, new cage-like fences have been erected around fuel tanks and other equipment of the Saudi state-run Aramco oil company near the capital's airport. The kingdom, the world’s top oil exporter, has seen oil and military assets targeted in recent days, posing a threat to crucial shipping alternative to the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has been curtailed due to the Iran war.

The spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, said forces intercepted a ballistic missile north of Riyadh and destroyed a platform in Yemen’s capital of Sana that had been used to launch attacks on the Saudi capital. The AP could not independently verify these claims.

Saudi Arabia and allied Yemeni forces launched a major ground and air offensive aimed at retaking territory that the rebels seized a month ago along Yemen’s western Red Sea coast and on the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.