Community In Shock After Indian-Origin Woman's 'Racially Aggravated' Rape In Walsall, UK

Walsall: The residents of the quiet, leafy Park Hall neighbourhood in England's Walsall are in shock after an Indian-origin woman was allegedly raped in a “racially aggravated” attack over the weekend.

A 32-year-old man arrested on suspicion of rape remains in custody as West Midlands Police continue to question him over the attack on the woman in her 20s on Saturday evening.

“The racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a horrific crime. My thoughts are with the victim and her family,” UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a social media post.

“I know the fear that will be felt by the local Sikh community. I’ve sought assurances from the police and local leaders that they are doing all they can to support everyone impacted by this crime.

“I urge anyone with more information on the attack to come forward and contact West Midlands Police as soon as possible,” she said. The local councillors in Walsall had a meeting scheduled with the police on Monday evening to get updates on the progress of their investigation.

“I am shocked and frustrated because what happened to the young lady is intolerable,” said Councillor Ram K. Mehmi, a respected community leader and founder-trustee of the local Shri Guru Ravidass Temple in Darlaston.

“I have been living here for 61 years and have never, ever heard of such an incident. The local community are getting seriously concerned because this is the second (racially aggravated) attack in the West Midlands,” he said.

On Sunday, the police released CCTV footage of the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, after they were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall on Saturday evening following concerns for the welfare of a woman in distress in the street.