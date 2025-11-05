ETV Bharat / international

Goyal Reaches New Zealand To Review Progress Of FTA Talks

Auckland: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday arrived here to meet his New Zealand counterpart Todd McClay for reviewing progress of the negotiations for a proposed free trade agreement. "Delighted to be in New Zealand to review the progress of the ongoing FTA (Free Trade Agreement) negotiation," Goyal said in a post on X.

The two countries will look forward to expediting the process for a comprehensive, mutually beneficial economic partnership, he said. "I will also meet industry leaders along with investors to explore new avenues for collaboration and investment between our two countries," Goyal added.