ETV Bharat / international

Colorado Woman Suspected Of Killing 2 Of Her Children Is Extradited From The UK

FILE - Law enforcement respond to a location where children were found dead inside of a condo in the Palomino Ranch Point complex, Dec. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. ( AP )

Denver: A Colorado woman suspected of killing two of her young children during a custody dispute with her ex-husband two years ago has been returned from Britain to the United States to face charges, authorities said Tuesday.

Colorado Springs-based District Attorney Michael Allen announced the extradition of Kimberlee Singler, 37, on charges including two counts of first-degree murder ahead of her first court appearance in the coming days.

Singler was arrested in December 2023 in London just over a week after her 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were found dead in their home in Colorado Springs. Her 11-year-old daughter was injured but survived. The girl eventually told an investigator that her mother said God made her do it, according to court documents in the United Kingdom.

Singler, who had superficial knife wounds, told police that a man who entered the apartment was responsible. She was initially considered a victim. The surviving daughter backed up Singler’s claim at first, but police sought to arrest Singler on Dec. 26, 2023, after they said the girl changed her story. By then Singler was gone. She was found four days later in London’s upscale Chelsea neighborhood and arrested. It is not known why she ended up there.

“Today really is a significant milestone in this criminal investigation,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez said at a news conference. “Singler is accused of committing an unthinkable act. ... I know these acts have deeply impacted this community, and our hearts remain with the victims."

Allen said Singler will be held without bond at least until a preliminary hearing on whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed toward trial. That hearing typically is scheduled within 30 days of an initial court appearance, with some exceptions, he said.

Allen said the surviving child, now 13, is expected to be a key witness at trial. He otherwise declined to discuss details of the prosecution's case beyond procedural steps. The FBI and Colorado Springs police traveled to London to take custody of Singler, who fought extradition and denied attacking her children.

Her London defense attorney, Edward Fitzgerald, argued that she should not be extradited because if convicted of first-degree murder in Colorado, she would face a mandatory sentence of life without parole — a sentence that violates European human rights law.