Amid Maritime Instability, India Strengthens Regional Cooperation Through Indian Ocean Groupings
A common thread of maritime security connected the Colombo Security Conclave and the Indian Ocean Rim Association meeting.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 9:39 AM IST
New Delhi: The eighth National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), held in the Maldives and the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), held in India, assume strategic significance amid intensifying geopolitical competition in South Asia and the wider Indian Ocean Region (IOR).
At the CSC, held on Thursday, India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka signed the Agreed Minutes and adopted the Roadmap of Cooperation for 2026–27.
It identified deliverables under five pillars: maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating trafficking and transnational organised crime; cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.
The emphasis on training, best practices and capacity-building points to an effort to turn diplomatic commitments into practical cooperation.
At the IORA meeting held on Friday, the participating countries, which include Iran, Malaysia, Mauritius and Indonesia among others reaffirmed their commitment to maintain “the Indian Ocean as a region of peace, stability and prosperity, and to upholding applicable international law, including applicable international law of the sea to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, peaceful settlement of disputes and other lawful uses of the sea”.
"The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity," said External Affairs Ministry S. Jaishankar at the IORA meeting. "Our collective responsibility is to ensure that it remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development."
Indian Ocean as the central strategic theatre
South Asia’s geopolitical importance is closely tied to its position astride major maritime trade and energy routes. The Indian Ocean links the Persian Gulf and West Asia with East Asia and the Pacific.
The Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Aden, Bab-el-Mandeb and Malacca Strait are critical chokepoints for international trade and energy supplies.
For India, dependence on imported crude oil, extensive maritime trade and expanding engagement with Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia make uninterrupted shipping through these waters a national priority.
The Indian Ocean faces multiple interconnected threats, including piracy, armed robbery against ships, maritime terrorism, illegal trafficking, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and the growing vulnerability of critical maritime infrastructure.
The situation in the western Indian Ocean has become particularly complicated because of the continuing instability in West Asia and the Red Sea. Attacks on commercial vessels, threats to seafarers and disruptions to international shipping have demonstrated the limitations of purely national responses to maritime security challenges.
Against this backdrop, these meetings provide India with an institutional framework to deepen cooperation with maritime neighbours on shared security concerns while allowing members to retain strategic autonomy.
Consolidating India’s maritime neighbourhood
The CSC, where India was represented by NSA Ajit Doval, began as a trilateral maritime security arrangement involving India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Mauritius subsequently joined, followed by Bangladesh in 2024. Seychelles was approved for full membership at the seventh NSA-level meeting in November 2025.
Joint Press Statement of the 8th NSA-Level Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave. https://t.co/bPfOIAuyJK @presidencymv @MoFAmv https://t.co/PMuVQ672cq— India in Maldives (@HCIMaldives) November 26, 2026
The grouping gained institutional weight in August 2024, when India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka signed its Charter and a memorandum of understanding establishing a permanent secretariat in Colombo.
Its geographical spread is significant. The Maldives and Sri Lanka lie close to important shipping routes south of the Indian subcontinent, while Mauritius and the Seychelles are in the southwestern Indian Ocean. Bangladesh connects the grouping to the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean.
Cooperation can strengthen maritime surveillance, information-sharing and coordination among coast guards, helping detect suspicious vessel movements, illegal fishing and trafficking. No single country can monitor the entire ocean, while smaller island states often lack the technology and personnel to secure their maritime zones.
The 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers held in New Delhi on Friday, assumes considerable strategic and diplomatic significance against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region, growing maritime security challenges and increasing contestation among major powers for influence across the Indo-Pacific.
The meeting, chaired by Jaishankar, was particularly important because it provided India with an opportunity to consolidate its diplomatic engagement with the 23 other IORA member states, strengthen regional institutional cooperation and advance its vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean.
India's two-year chairship of IORA for 2025–2027, under the theme Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region, reflects New Delhi's recognition that the Indian Ocean is no longer simply a geographical space connecting Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It has emerged as an increasingly important arena of geopolitical competition, international trade, energy security, maritime connectivity and strategic partnerships.
Delighted to meet the Foreign Ministers and Heads of Delegation of the 23 Indian Ocean Rim Association Member-States participating in the 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers in New Delhi. The Indian Ocean has connected our people for millennia. As Chair of IORA, India looks forward to working closely with all partners to advance its vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and to strengthen peace, security, stability and prosperity in the Indian Ocean Region. @IORAofficial— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 27, 2026
The significance of the IORA meeting, therefore, extends beyond the routine deliberations of a regional multilateral organisation. It represents part of India's broader endeavour to strengthen its position as a leading maritime power, deepen relations with countries across the Indian Ocean littoral and reinforce its role as a preferred security and development partner.
China factor and wider Indo-Pacific competition
Although the CSC is not presented as an alliance against any country, its growing relevance cannot be separated from strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific. China’s expanding Indian Ocean presence, port investments, naval capabilities and defence partnerships have increased its engagement with countries around the Indian subcontinent. Its strategic relationship with Pakistan, including through Gwadar and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has implications for India’s western land frontier and maritime approaches.
This grouping should not be viewed solely as an effort to contain China. Members have differing political systems, priorities and external partnerships and are unlikely to choose between competing powers.
Australia’s participation broadens the CSC’s regional profile. It has significant Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific interests and is an important Indian partner through the Quad, alongside Japan and the US. Its presence offers scope for cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism and capacity-building.
Malaysia’s location near the Malacca Strait, a major global maritime chokepoint, gives it a stake in regional maritime security. Its presence could broaden discussions on transnational threats beyond South Asia, although attendance as a guest does not signify formal expansion of CSC membership.
Similarly, one of the most important geopolitical considerations underlying India’s engagement with IORA is China’s expanding economic, diplomatic and maritime footprint across the Indian Ocean.
Through its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Maritime Silk Road, Beijing has developed extensive infrastructure and connectivity partnerships with several countries in the region. Chinese involvement in port infrastructure, logistics and maritime connectivity in Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Myanmar and eastern Africa has expanded its strategic reach.
The China challenge for india
China’s expanding naval deployments, port visits and logistical arrangements have also increased its capacity to maintain a sustained presence in the Indian Ocean. A November 2026 assessment by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission highlighted the strategic implications of China’s network of Indian Ocean ports and logistics facilities for India’s traditional maritime position.
For New Delhi, the challenge is not simply to counter China’s presence through military deployments or strategic competition. It is equally important to offer Indian Ocean countries credible economic, technological, developmental and security partnerships that respect their sovereignty and strategic autonomy.
India’s approach is based on the understanding that smaller island nations and developing littoral countries should not be forced to choose between competing major powers. Their development priorities, economic requirements and security concerns need to be addressed through mutually beneficial partnerships.
IORA offers India an important platform to advance this approach. Its membership includes countries with close relations with India as well as states that maintain substantial economic and strategic engagement with China and other major powers. The CSC and IORA complement Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), BIMSTEC and the Quad.
Implementation is key
The adoption of the CSC's 2026–27 roadmap is an important step in strengthening the conclave’s institutional framework, but its credibility will depend on implementation. The review by Ghormade and the Colombo secretariat provide mechanisms for continuity.
Differences in institutional and technological capabilities, political priorities and external partnerships could nevertheless slow cooperation. Smaller island states may need assistance with maritime surveillance, cybersecurity and disaster-response infrastructure. Information-sharing will also require safeguards for national sovereignty and sensitive security data.
For smaller members, the CSC provides access to India’s maritime capabilities, expertise and training while allowing them to retain strategic independence. The CSC cannot by itself alter the regional balance of power, but it can build confidence, improve coordination and strengthen collective responses to common threats. Its strategic value lies in advancing a regional framework based on cooperation, shared responsibility and respect for sovereignty, helping keep the Indian Ocean a region of peace, stability and economic opportunity rather than an arena of competing strategic interests.
Ruchita Beri, Senior Fellow at the New Delhi-based Vivekananda International Foundation think tank and an expert on Africa, explained that the CSC is a very important instrument for India in enhancing cooperation in the neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean at large.
“There are increasing maritime security challenges and geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region,” Beri told ETV Bharat. “The CSC provides an architecture for member states to prepare and deal with growing security threats.”
She explained that that it also takes forward India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) which talks of enhancing maritime security in the region.
Diverse developmental priorities need to be addressed
At the IORA meeting, the countries adopted the Delhi Communique 2026, which is important because it provides a collective political reaffirmation of the member states’ commitment to a peaceful, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean.
The communique also offers India an opportunity to translate the priorities of its chairship into a longer-term regional agenda.
The forthcoming IORA Action Plan for 2028–2032 will be particularly important in this regard. It should seek to strengthen cooperation in the organisation’s established priority areas while incorporating emerging challenges that have acquired greater strategic importance.
They agreed to strengthen information-sharing mechanisms, maritime domain awareness, search-and-rescue capabilities; promoting AI and digital connectivity; develop regional mechanisms for disaster preparedness and improve trade facilitation.
The challenge for India will be to ensure that the Action Plan reflects the diverse developmental priorities of member countries rather than becoming primarily an expression of its own strategic objectives.
At the same time, a consensus-based organisation such as IORA can remain effective only if all members perceive tangible benefits from their participation.
For New Delhi, a stronger IORA would also complement its bilateral partnerships, its Neighbourhood First policy, its wider Indo-Pacific engagement and its MAHASAGAR vision.
It would also provide an important diplomatic counterweight to the expanding influence of external powers by strengthening the collective agency of the countries that depend most directly on the Indian Ocean.
However, India should not view the success of its chairship in terms of its ability to expand its own strategic influence alone. Its credibility as a regional leader will depend on whether it can accommodate the interests of smaller countries, promote equitable development and build institutions that remain effective beyond its tenure.