ETV Bharat / international

Amid Maritime Instability, India Strengthens Regional Cooperation Through Indian Ocean Groupings

A photograph taken on October 15, 2026 shows the Russian shadow fleet oil tanker DF PEAK escorted by the French Navy towards La Possession bay, off the coast of the La Reunion island in the Indian Ocean. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The eighth National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), held in the Maldives and the 25th Meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), held in India, assume strategic significance amid intensifying geopolitical competition in South Asia and the wider Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

At the CSC, held on Thursday, India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka signed the Agreed Minutes and adopted the Roadmap of Cooperation for 2026–27.

It identified deliverables under five pillars: maritime safety and security; countering terrorism and radicalisation; combating trafficking and transnational organised crime; cybersecurity and protection of critical infrastructure and technology; and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The emphasis on training, best practices and capacity-building points to an effort to turn diplomatic commitments into practical cooperation.

At the IORA meeting held on Friday, the participating countries, which include Iran, Malaysia, Mauritius and Indonesia among others reaffirmed their commitment to maintain “the Indian Ocean as a region of peace, stability and prosperity, and to upholding applicable international law, including applicable international law of the sea to ensure freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, peaceful settlement of disputes and other lawful uses of the sea”.

"The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity," said External Affairs Ministry S. Jaishankar at the IORA meeting. "Our collective responsibility is to ensure that it remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development."

Indian Ocean as the central strategic theatre

South Asia’s geopolitical importance is closely tied to its position astride major maritime trade and energy routes. The Indian Ocean links the Persian Gulf and West Asia with East Asia and the Pacific.

The Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Aden, Bab-el-Mandeb and Malacca Strait are critical chokepoints for international trade and energy supplies.

For India, dependence on imported crude oil, extensive maritime trade and expanding engagement with Africa, West Asia and Southeast Asia make uninterrupted shipping through these waters a national priority.

The Indian Ocean faces multiple interconnected threats, including piracy, armed robbery against ships, maritime terrorism, illegal trafficking, illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and the growing vulnerability of critical maritime infrastructure.

The situation in the western Indian Ocean has become particularly complicated because of the continuing instability in West Asia and the Red Sea. Attacks on commercial vessels, threats to seafarers and disruptions to international shipping have demonstrated the limitations of purely national responses to maritime security challenges.

Against this backdrop, these meetings provide India with an institutional framework to deepen cooperation with maritime neighbours on shared security concerns while allowing members to retain strategic autonomy.

Consolidating India’s maritime neighbourhood

The CSC, where India was represented by NSA Ajit Doval, began as a trilateral maritime security arrangement involving India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Mauritius subsequently joined, followed by Bangladesh in 2024. Seychelles was approved for full membership at the seventh NSA-level meeting in November 2025.

The grouping gained institutional weight in August 2024, when India, the Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka signed its Charter and a memorandum of understanding establishing a permanent secretariat in Colombo.

Its geographical spread is significant. The Maldives and Sri Lanka lie close to important shipping routes south of the Indian subcontinent, while Mauritius and the Seychelles are in the southwestern Indian Ocean. Bangladesh connects the grouping to the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean.

Cooperation can strengthen maritime surveillance, information-sharing and coordination among coast guards, helping detect suspicious vessel movements, illegal fishing and trafficking. No single country can monitor the entire ocean, while smaller island states often lack the technology and personnel to secure their maritime zones.

The 25th Meeting of the IORA Council of Ministers held in New Delhi on Friday, assumes considerable strategic and diplomatic significance against the backdrop of intensifying geopolitical competition in the Indian Ocean Region, growing maritime security challenges and increasing contestation among major powers for influence across the Indo-Pacific.

The meeting, chaired by Jaishankar, was particularly important because it provided India with an opportunity to consolidate its diplomatic engagement with the 23 other IORA member states, strengthen regional institutional cooperation and advance its vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean.

India's two-year chairship of IORA for 2025–2027, under the theme Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region, reflects New Delhi's recognition that the Indian Ocean is no longer simply a geographical space connecting Asia, Africa and the Middle East. It has emerged as an increasingly important arena of geopolitical competition, international trade, energy security, maritime connectivity and strategic partnerships.

The significance of the IORA meeting, therefore, extends beyond the routine deliberations of a regional multilateral organisation. It represents part of India's broader endeavour to strengthen its position as a leading maritime power, deepen relations with countries across the Indian Ocean littoral and reinforce its role as a preferred security and development partner.

China factor and wider Indo-Pacific competition

Although the CSC is not presented as an alliance against any country, its growing relevance cannot be separated from strategic competition in the Indo-Pacific. China’s expanding Indian Ocean presence, port investments, naval capabilities and defence partnerships have increased its engagement with countries around the Indian subcontinent. Its strategic relationship with Pakistan, including through Gwadar and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, has implications for India’s western land frontier and maritime approaches.