ETV Bharat / international

Colombians Dig Through Rubble As Quake Death Toll Surpasses 240

Rescue workers search an area of rubble where they believe a person may be trapped the day after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. ( AP )

Pereira: Rescuers, soldiers and volunteers searched through collapsed apartment blocks and office buildings Tuesday across western Colombia, racing to find survivors after the country's strongest earthquake in a century killed at least 241 people and left many more homeless.

In Pereira and Cali, families slept in parks as aftershocks rattled damaged neighborhoods where entire blocks had been reduced to rubble.

Emergency crews used cranes, dogs and heavy machinery to search ruined buildings while volunteers formed human chains to clear debris by hand, hoping to reach people still trapped beneath collapsed structures.

The 7.4-magnitude quake injured more than 1,670 people, according to a tally by municipal authorities. It overwhelmed parts of the health system, turning the rescue effort into one of Colombia's largest disaster responses in years.

"The house came down on top of us. I wasn't able to get out," said Beatriz Arcos, who was trapped with her husband and mother beneath their collapsed condominium.

"It took about an hour to get us out." Arcos said she was hospitalized after a concrete block fell on her back. Her husband and mother were also injured. In Cali, residents armed with picks, shovels and their bare hands joined firefighters in digging through collapsed buildings.

Rescuers stopped every few minutes to call into the rubble and listen for any response. "One of the rescuers asked anyone trapped to whistle, and someone whistled back," volunteer Andres Felipe Mejia said.

Rescuers later pulled a man and a baby from a pancaked building, though the man's wife remained trapped, he said. In Pereira, army units and sniffer dogs combed through twisted concrete and exposed steel.

At one site, a rescue squad leader abruptly raised his fist, stopping workers so they could listen for signs of life. Volunteers formed human chains, passing bricks and chunks of masonry hand-to-hand to clear paths into collapsed structures.

- 'So much effort' -

For many families, the desperate search was becoming a vigil. "My aunt lived there. She's under the rubble," said Jorge Gonzalez, standing beside a collapsed building in Pereira. "I arrived yesterday and I haven't left, and until they find her body I don't intend to leave here."

While some families waited for news of missing relatives, others were grappling with the loss of homes, possessions and livelihoods. "We lost everything," said Stella Galvis, fighting back tears after escaping the collapse of her home.