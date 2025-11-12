ETV Bharat / international

Colombia To Suspend Intelligence Cooperation With US Over Strikes On Drug Vessels

Bogota: Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered his nation's security forces on Tuesday to stop sharing intelligence with the United States until the Trump administration stops its strikes on suspected drug traffickers in the Caribbean, as relations deteriorate between the nations that were once close partners in the fight against drug trafficking.

In a message on X, Petro wrote that Colombia's military must immediately end “communications and other agreements with U.S. security agencies" until the U.S. ceases its attacks on speedboats suspected of carrying drugs, which critics have likened to extrajudicial executions.

Petro wrote that “the fight against drugs must be subordinated to the human rights of the Caribbean people.” It wasn't immediately clear what kind of information Colombia will stop sharing with the United States. At least 75 people have been killed by the U.S. military in strikes in international waters since August, according to figures supplied by the Trump administration.