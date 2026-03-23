Colombia Military Says 80 Troops Believed Dead In Plane Crash
120 soldiers were on board the aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador
Published : March 23, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Colombia's military said Monday that about 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country.
Two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador, AFP reported citing a military source.
Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that the “tragic accident” occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador. Images shared online by local media outlets show a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.
Sánchez did not specify the number of troops who were aboard the Hercules C-130, a plane that can be configured to carry up to 120 people. He said rescue teams had been sent to the site of the crash and that the cause of the accident still hasn't been determined.
“I hope there will be no deadly casualties in this accident that should have not occurred,” Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X.
Petro seized on the accident to promote what he called his long-time campaign to modernize planes and other equipment used by his country’s military, saying those efforts have been blocked by “bureaucratic difficulties” and suggesting that some officials should be held accountable. “If civilian or military administrative officials are not up to the challenge, they must be removed,” Petro said.
Sánchez wrote that the accident was “profoundly painful for the country,” adding that: “We hope that our prayers can help to relieve some of the pain.” (With AP inputs)