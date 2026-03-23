ETV Bharat / international

Colombia Military Says 80 Troops Believed Dead In Plane Crash

New Delhi: Colombia's military said Monday that about 80 troops were believed to be dead after a transport plane crash in the south of the country.

Two platoons -- 80 people -- were feared to have been aboard the Hercules aircraft which crashed on takeoff from Puerto Leguizamo, near the southern border with Ecuador, AFP reported citing a military source.

Defense Minister Pedro Sánchez said on X that the “tragic accident” occurred in Puerto Leguizamo, a remote municipality in the Amazonian province of Putumayo, which borders Peru and Ecuador. Images shared online by local media outlets show a black cloud of smoke rising from a field where the plane crashed, and a truck with soldiers rushing to the site.

Sánchez did not specify the number of troops who were aboard the Hercules C-130, a plane that can be configured to carry up to 120 people. He said rescue teams had been sent to the site of the crash and that the cause of the accident still hasn't been determined.