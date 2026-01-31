ETV Bharat / international

Colombia Leader Offers Talks To End Trade War With Ecuador

Panama City: Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday extended an olive branch to his US-backed Ecuadoran counterpart Daniel Noboa in a bid to end a week-old trade war over cross-border drug trafficking.

Noboa fired the first shot in the hostilities last week by slapping 30 percent tariffs on imports from Colombia over Petro's alleged failure to help him fight cartels that ship Colombian cocaine through Ecuadoran ports.

Noboa's move echoed US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes on Canada and China -- and threatened increases on Mexico -- which Trump partly attributed to concerns over fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Colombia responded with tit-for-tat tariffs and a suspension of electricity sales to Ecuador, which in turn hiked charges on Colombian oil travelling through an Ecuadoran pipeline by 900 percent.

At a meeting of regional leaders in Panama City on Wednesday, the left-wing Petro suggested de-escalation. "I offer you the possibility of talks," he told the right-wing Noboa, a staunch Trump ally, in a speech at a forum hosted by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.