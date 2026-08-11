ETV Bharat / international

Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Mounts To 132, Over 570 Injured; World Leaders Express Solidarity

Residents search through the rubble after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia ( AP Photo )

New Delhi: The death toll from the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 132, while more than 570 people have been injured, according to the Colombian government's latest update. The powerful earthquake completely destroyed as many as 1575 houses and damaged infrastructure at six airports, where commercial flight operations have been suspended, news agencies quoted Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella as saying in Bogota. Rescue workers search through the rubble after an earthquake struck Cali, Colombia (AP Photo) Following the tragedy, the Colombian government declared a state of national disaster to deal with the impact of the earthquake as search and rescue operations continued in the affected areas. According to the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake struck at 7:34 AM local time in western Colombia. Its epicentre was near San Jose del Palmar in the department of Choco, at a depth of 96 KM. The government said it is in close contact with the capitals of the affected departments and communicating with local mayors and their teams to monitor the situation, assess the damage and identify the most urgent relief needs. Residents search through the rubble after an earthquake struck Pereira, Colombia (AP Photo) Messages of solidarity and support poured in from leaders across the world after the devastating earthquake.