Colombia Earthquake Death Toll Mounts To 132, Over 570 Injured; World Leaders Express Solidarity
Colombian government has declared a state of national disaster to deal with the quake's impact as search and rescue operations continued in the affected areas.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 8:52 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll from the magnitude-7.4 earthquake that struck western Colombia on Monday has risen to 132, while more than 570 people have been injured, according to the Colombian government's latest update.
The powerful earthquake completely destroyed as many as 1575 houses and damaged infrastructure at six airports, where commercial flight operations have been suspended, news agencies quoted Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella as saying in Bogota.
Following the tragedy, the Colombian government declared a state of national disaster to deal with the impact of the earthquake as search and rescue operations continued in the affected areas.
According to the Colombian Geological Service, the earthquake struck at 7:34 AM local time in western Colombia. Its epicentre was near San Jose del Palmar in the department of Choco, at a depth of 96 KM.
The government said it is in close contact with the capitals of the affected departments and communicating with local mayors and their teams to monitor the situation, assess the damage and identify the most urgent relief needs.
Messages of solidarity and support poured in from leaders across the world after the devastating earthquake.
French President Emmanuel Macron said Colombia can count on France's friendship and support. "In the face of the terrible earthquake that has struck Colombia, I extend, on behalf of France, my most sincere thoughts to the Colombian people. I think of the victims, their families, the injured, and all those who have been affected by this disaster," Macron wrote on X.
Face au terrible séisme qui a frappé la Colombie, j’adresse, au nom de la France, mes pensées les plus sincères au peuple colombien.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 10, 2026
Je pense aux victimes, à leurs familles, aux blessés et à toutes celles et ceux qui ont été touchés par cette catastrophe.…
"Our solidarity also goes to the rescue teams and all those who are working, with courage, to assist the affected populations. In this ordeal, Colombia can count on our friendship and our support," he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also expressed solidarity with Colombia and called on people around the world to support those affected by the disaster.
"Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighbouring Ecuador...There are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone affected. Any loss of life is tragic," he said.
Terrible news about the earthquake in western Colombia, which also affected neighboring Ecuador. As of now, at least 25 people have been reported dead, and there are people trapped under the rubble. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to everyone…— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 10, 2026
"We stand in full support and solidarity with the people of Colombia and everyone who has been affected by this disaster. We call on everyone around the world who can support the affected people and countries right now to step up and help." Zelensky expressed.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirmed that Italy stands in solidarity with the Colombian people in these difficult hours and that she is anxiously following updates on the earthquake. "In these difficult hours, Italy stands in solidarity with the Colombian people, the affected families, and all those engaged in rescue and assistance operations," she stated on X.
Leggo con apprensione gli aggiornamenti sul violento terremoto che ha colpito la Colombia.— Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) August 10, 2026
In queste ore difficili, l’Italia si stringe al popolo colombiano, alle famiglie colpite e a quanti sono impegnati nelle operazioni di soccorso e assistenza.
Ecuador President Daniel Noboa Azin also expressed solidarity with Colombia and the families affected by the earthquake. "Colombia, Ecuador stands with you. We place our USAR team at your disposal 47 rescuers, specialised dogs, and equipment with autonomy to operate for 7 days. We are ready to mobilise whenever you require," he stated on X.
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Trump Administration is closely monitoring the earthquake in Colombia and stands ready to support the Colombian people and President Abelardo De La Espriella's Administration.
Following today’s devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake across various regions in Colombia, the Trump Administration is committing $15.5 million in funding for emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments.— Department of State (@StateDept) August 10, 2026
We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and…
The Trump Administration is committing $15.5 million in funding for emergency shelter, food, protection, and earthquake assessments. We are united in prayer with the Colombian people and stand ready to support the President and his government as they assess the needs on the ground," the US Department of State mentioned.
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