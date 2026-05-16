ETV Bharat / international

Collision Between Train And Bus Kills At Least 8 In Bangkok: Police

Police officers, rescue workers and firefighters stand at the site of a train collision with a bus underneath Makkasan Airport Rail station in Bangkok on May 16, 2026. ( AFP )

Bangkok: A collision between a freight train and a bus killed at least eight people and injured more than 30 in the Thai capital Bangkok on Saturday, police said. Firefighters and rescue workers cordoned off the collision site, with investigators seen peering into the burnt-out shell of the bus.

Pedestrians were ushered away from the busy downtown intersection, which is used by tens of thousands of vehicles each day.

"Eight people have died and 35 others were injured," Bangkok police chief Urumporn Koondejsumrit told AFP , adding that two of the injured were in serious condition.

The collision happened early in the afternoon, with images on social media showing the train approaching a level crossing at a moderate speed before colliding with the bus, which instantly burst into flames.

"The fire is now out and we are trying to recover the bodies," Urumporn said.

The flames appeared to spread quickly.

"I didn't dare look back to see if there were any victims," a witness who was near the intersection with her daughter told public broadcaster Thai PBS.

'I was terrified'