Cold Streets, Hot Fury: Minnesota Mourns, Rages After Federal Killings

A federal agent holds a person as the agents try to clear the demonstrators near a hotel, using tear gas during a noise demonstration protest in response to federal immigration enforcement operations in the city Sunday ( AP )

Minneapolis: "This is slaughter in the streets," Stephen McLaughlin says softly, his words hanging in the bitter Minnesota air as he pays his respects to Alex Pretti, the intensive care nurse shot dead by federal border agents on Saturday.

Around him, candles burn in the frigid breeze and flowers glaciate at their stems. Pretti, mourners and US media said, died as he had lived -- caring for others. Now he is being remembered by strangers who came to honor a life cut violently short.

Anger has been simmering in Minneapolis for weeks, sparked after federal agents shot and killed Renee Good on January 7, and deepened when Pretti became the second US citizen killed during President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

What had already seemed intolerable now feels, to many in Minnesota's largest city, unrecognizable.

A couple of miles south of downtown Minneapolis, the place where Pretti was killed has been transformed into a makeshift memorial -- just a few blocks from a similar shrine marking the spot where Good was shot.

Sidewalk snow has been ground hard by mourners' boots and the street corner has become a space for community: a place to grieve, to gather and to fret about a head-on collision with the Trump administration that has left residents feeling scared and unsafe.

Police officers stood nearby Monday as a steady stream of well-wishers -- a few dozen at a time -- stopped to leave flowers, photographs, candles and handwritten notes.

Some paused only briefly, heads bowed in silent reflection or prayer. Others lingered, fighting back tears in the brutal cold for a man they had never met.

With the wind chill, it felt like minus eight degrees Fahrenheit -- about minus 22 Celsius -- but people kept coming.

Hands gloved and faces wrapped in scarves, they braved the cold to stand before messages praising the bravery shown by Pretti, who was trying to help a woman who had been shoved to the ground when federal agents dragged him to his knees and shot him dead.

"Thank you for your compassion and love towards everyone you cared for," read one placard, balanced among bouquets, wreaths and other tributes.

'This is not America'