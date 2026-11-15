ETV Bharat / international

Coalition To Move Away From Fossil Fuels Presses Ahead Without Colombia, Its Original Champion

Mexico City: A coalition of countries seeking to accelerate the global transition away from fossil fuels is preparing to unveil new national plans at the ongoing United Nations climate talks, known as COP31, in Antalya, Turkey, pressing ahead despite the withdrawal of Colombia, one of its founding members.

The coalition, launched in the Colombian coastal city of Santa Marta in April, is expected to release a progress report this week outlining steps taken by participating countries, including additional national plans to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas.

The announcement comes as Ireland and the Pacific island nation of Tuvalu prepare to take over leadership of the initiative from Colombia and the Netherlands, with a second international conference planned for July 2027.

A statement from Ireland’s Department of Climate, Energy and the Environment confirmed Colombia’s withdrawal and said preparations were well advanced for a program of events in both countries next year. Neither the Environment Ministry nor the presidential office responded to questions about Colombia’s withdrawal or its plans to attend the next conference.

“This process is bigger than any one country,” the department said, adding that further details would be announced at a formal handover during COP31.

A coalition seeking to turn promises into action

The Santa Marta conference emerged from frustration over the slow pace of international efforts to reduce dependence on coal, oil and gas, the fossil fuels that are the main drivers of global warming.

The initiative brought representatives from 57 countries together to explore ways of turning international commitments to move away from fossil fuels, the main drivers of global warming, into concrete national policies. Unlike formal U.N. climate negotiations, the gathering was designed to encourage open discussions without pressure to reach binding agreements or commit to specific deadlines.

Colombia’s withdrawal follows the election of President Abelardo de la Espriella, who took office in August promising to strengthen the country’s oil and gas industry and revive exploration. He succeeded leftist President Gustavo Petro, who had made moving away from fossil fuels a central pillar of his environmental agenda and stopped awarding new oil and gas exploration contracts.

Colombia’s Environment Minister Fabio Arjona said in the past week that the previous administration’s restrictions on gas development had contributed to domestic shortages, forcing some industries to rely on more polluting fuels. He argued that expanding supplies of natural gas, itself a fossil fuel, would help reduce emissions by replacing dirtier alternatives while ensuring the country’s energy security.

Irene Velez, Colombia’s former environment minister and one of the initiative’s leading advocates, said the coalition had developed momentum beyond the government that helped establish it. “Santa Marta has a life of its own, beyond the change of government in Colombia,” Velez said.

From international pledges to national road maps

The coalition’s future is being discussed as governments at COP31 confront renewed disagreements over how to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels.

At the 2023 U.N. climate summit in Dubai, known as COP28, nearly 200 countries agreed for the first time to transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems. But the agreement established no binding timetable, leaving governments to determine how to fulfill the commitment. Since then, little has happened on the international level toward reducing greenhouse gases.