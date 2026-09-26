ETV Bharat / international

CNN Left Off Air Force One For Trump's Upcoming Trip, White House Signals In New Media Restriction

A CNN camera sets up before President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, China's President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan arrive at the National Archives Museum, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, in Washington. ( AP )

The White House signaled Friday night that CNN would be left off Air Force One for President Donald Trump’s Saturday trip, the latest media restriction from the administration in an ongoing dispute with First Amendment implications.

The news organization was replaced by Real America’s Voice News, a conservative network, for the president's trip to Knoxville, Tennessee, according to White House guidance. Trump is scheduled to attend a college football game between the University of Tennessee and the University of Texas at midday Saturday.

The news came just after journalists from CNN, along with MS NOW and Politico, which Trump banned last week from the White House grounds, returned to the executive complex with TV cameras in hand after a judge handed the organizations a reprieve.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly temporarily struck down the ban in an overnight ruling early Thursday, but his decision addressed “hard passes” to the White House grounds and didn’t directly address pool duties. The temporary order from the judge also said nothing directly about Air Force One.

Media organizations believe the court decision covers the ‘pool’

Theodore Boutrous Jr., the news outlets’ attorneys, did not immediately respond to an email and phone call from The Associated Press requesting comment Friday night.

Earlier Friday, on “The Lead with Jake Tapper,” Boutrous had said the plaintiffs believe the recent court ruling also covers the issue of pool access. The White House did not immediately respond to an email from AP requesting additional details on the decision.

For a while during the day, the U.S. network video pool for the White House was back in operation for the first time since Trump banned the three news outlets in an extraordinary showdown over media access.

At noon on CNN, viewers could see Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping touring the National Archives, along with Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan, Xi's wife. The banner along the bottom of the screen read: “Trump and China’s Xi Visit National Archives.” It was a routine report from a state visit — but for the fact that CNN had not aired live video of Trump in several days.