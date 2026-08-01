ETV Bharat / international

Climbing Company Confirms Mountaineer Nirmal Purja Killed In Pakistan Avalanche

Skardu: Renowned mountaineer Nirmal Purja died with other team members in a powerful avalanche in Pakistan, his climbing company confirmed on Saturday, after rescuers recovered the remains of three climbers from the 10-strong expedition during a high-altitude search.

The avalanche struck on Thursday, cutting off contact with the international expedition led by 43-year-old British-Nepali climber Purja on Broad Peak in northern Pakistan.

"It is with profound sadness and immense heartbreak that we confirm that Nirmal Purja tragically lost his life following the avalanche on Broad Peak," Purja's company Elite Expeditions said on social media.

"We have also received confirmation that other members of the expedition sadly did not survive," it added. The remains recovered so far -- flown by helicopter to hospital for formal identification -- included an American woman, an Omani woman and a Nepali man, the regional government said in a statement released on Friday night.

Purja, who served with Britain's Brigade of Gurkhas before joining the Special Boat Squadron of the Royal Marines, broke multiple climbing records since becoming a full-time mountaineer and tour guide.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah offered his condolences over the "tragic" deaths of Purja and the other climbers, which he said "has shocked us".

"The physical journey of all the deceased climbers... has been interrupted, but the history of their courage, dedication, and contributions will always remain inspiring," Shah said in a statement on social media.

Police in the mountainous northern Gilgit-Baltistan region said in a statement that high-altitude porters and rescue teams were carrying out a second day of the operation on Saturday after the search was paused due to difficult weather conditions a day earlier.

Rescuers and military helicopters had been scouring the area and teams stayed at the base camp overnight, according to the regional government.

"The rescue operation is being conducted under extremely challenging terrain and high-altitude weather conditions by the Pakistani army in coordination with local high-altitude climbers and rescuers," it said.