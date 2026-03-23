ETV Bharat / international

Climate Change: World Meteorological Organisation Confirms 2015-2025 Was The Hottest Decade On Record

Geneva: The Earth’s climate is more out of balance than at any time in observed history, as greenhouse gas concentrations drive continued warming of the atmosphere and ocean and melting of ice, the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) said on Monday as it released its flagship State of the Global Climate report 2025 on World Meteorological Day, being observed today (March 23).

The report said that 2015-2025 are the hottest 11-years on record, and that 2025 was the second or third hottest year on record, at about 1.43 °C above the 1850-1900 average.

According to it, the ocean continues to warm and absorb carbon dioxide and has been absorbing the equivalent of about eighteen times the annual human energy use each year for the past two decades. "Annual sea ice extent in the Arctic was at or near a record low, Antarctic sea ice extent was the third lowest on record, and glacier melt continued unabated," it said.

Annual global mean temperature anomalies relative to a pre-industrial (1850–1900) baseline. Data are from the datasets indicated in the legend. (World Meteorological Organisation)

Reflecting on it, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: "The State of the Global Climate is in a state of emergency. Planet Earth is being pushed beyond its limits. Every key climate indicator is flashing red."

Humanity, he said, has just endured the eleven hottest years on record. "When history repeats itself eleven times, it is no longer a coincidence. It is a call to act,” Guterres said.

For the first time, the report includes the Earth’s energy imbalance as one of the key climate indicators. The Earth’s energy balance measures the rate at which energy enters and leaves the Earth system. Under a stable climate, incoming energy from the sun is about the same as the amount of outgoing energy.

However, increasing concentrations of heat-trapping greenhouse gases - carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide - to their highest level in at least 800,000 years have upset this equilibrium, it said.

The Earth’s energy imbalance, the report said, has increased since its observational record began in 1960, particularly in the past 20 years, and reached a new high in 2025.

“Scientific advances have improved our understanding of the Earth’s energy imbalance and of the reality facing our planet and our climate right now,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. “Human activities are increasingly disrupting the natural equilibrium, and we will live with these consequences for hundreds and thousands of years.”

“On a day-to-day basis, our weather has become more extreme. In 2025, heatwaves, wildfires, drought, tropical cyclones, storms and flooding caused thousands of deaths, impacted millions of people and caused billions in economic losses,” said Celeste Saulo.

The warming of the atmosphere, including near the Earth’s surface (the temperatures that humans feel), represents just 1 per cent of the excess energy, whilst about 5 per cent is stored in the continental land masses.

More than 91 per cent of the excess heat is stored in the ocean, which acts as a major buffer against higher temperatures on land. Ocean heat content reached a new record high in 2025, and its rate of warming more than doubled from 1960-2005 to 2005-2025.

Annual global ocean heat content down to 2000 m depth for the period 1960–2025, in zetta Joules (ZJ) (World Meteorological Organisation)

Another 3 per cent of the excess energy warms and melts ice. The ice sheets on Antarctica and Greenland have both lost significant mass, and the annual average Arctic sea-ice extent for 2025 was the lowest or second lowest on record in the satellite era. Exceptional glacier mass loss occurred in Iceland and along the Pacific coast of North America in 2025.

The warming ocean and melting ice are driving the long-term rise in global mean sea level, which has accelerated since satellite measurements began in 1993.

Ocean warming and sea level rise will continue for centuries, according to projections by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). Changes in ocean warming and deep ocean pH are irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales.

The report is accompanied by an interactive story map. It has a dedicated supplement on extreme events, highlighting their cascading impacts, including on food insecurity and displacement.

It includes a chapter on climate and health, showing how rising temperatures, shifting rainfall patterns, and changes in extremes are affecting where and when health risks emerge, how severe they become and who is most exposed.

It highlights the examples of the mosquito-borne dengue disease and of heat stress – and illustrates how climate data, early warning systems and integrated climate services for health can protect people in a warming world.

“And in this age of war, climate stress is also exposing another truth: our addiction to fossil fuels is destabilising both the climate and global security. Today’s report should come with a warning label: climate chaos is accelerating, and delay is deadly,” said Guterres.

The State of the Global Climate report 2025 is based on scientific contributions from National Meteorological and Hydrological Services, WMO Regional Climate Centres, United Nations partners and dozens of experts.

“WMO’s State of the Global Climate report seeks to inform decision-making. It is in keeping with the theme of World Meteorological Day because when we observe today, we don’t just predict the weather, we protect tomorrow. Tomorrow’s people. Tomorrow’s planet,” said Celeste Saulo.

Schematic representation of Earth’s energy balance and imbalance. (World Meteorological Organisation)

Key Indicators

Greenhouse Gases

Data from individual monitoring stations show that levels of three main greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide – continued to increase in 2025.

In 2024 – the last year for which we have consolidated global observations - the atmospheric concentration of carbon dioxide reached its highest level in the last 2 million years, and methane and nitrous oxide in at least the last 800 000 years.

The increase in the annual carbon dioxide concentration (CO2) in 2024 was the largest annual increase since modern measurements began in 1957. This was driven by continued fossil CO2 emissions and reduced effectiveness of land and ocean carbon sinks.

Global mean near-surface temperature

The past eleven years, 2015–2025, were the eleven warmest years on record.