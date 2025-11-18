ETV Bharat / international

Climate Change Real, India To Declare NDC By Dec: Environment Minister Yadav At UN COP30

New Delhi: India will submit its revised Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) for the 2035 period by December, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday, while calling on developed nations to achieve net-zero targets well ahead of their current deadlines.

Addressing the high-level segment of the COP30 climate summit in Brazil's Belem, Yadav said climate change was “real and imminent”, driven by unsustainable patterns of growth and development.

In a separate programme at the COP30, he underlined the need for global partnerships to accelerate industrial transition and announced international projects focused on value creation from industrial by-products.

“Developed countries must reach net zero far earlier than current target dates, fulfil obligations under Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, and deliver new, additional and concessional climate finance, estimated in trillions of dollars,” he said.

The implementation of climate goals must be adequate, accessible and affordable, and free of restrictive intellectual property barriers, he added.

"Let the global community remember this COP as one of implementation and delivery. As we look ahead, let the coming decade be one of implementation, of resilience and shared responsibility -- a decade that unites the world in the spirit of one earth, one family and one future," he added.

Talking about India's target, Yadav said the newly launched Nuclear Mission and Green Hydrogen Mission further accelerate the country's journey towards Net Zero by 2070.

"We shall also release our revised NDCs till 2035 and the first Biennial Transparency Report," he added.

Responding to questions on the delay in submitting the NDC, Yadav told reporters that internal processes, including Cabinet approval, were underway. “We have made a statement that we will release it soon. It will be by December,” he added.

NDCs are national climate plans under the Paris Agreement that set targets to cut emissions and adapt to climate change, guiding global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Countries are required to submit their third round of NDCs, referred to as "NDCs 3.0", for the 2031-2035 period this year. Most of the nations have already submitted their revised NDCs before the start of the COP30.

Yadav also met UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Edward Miliband on the sidelines of the COP30 summit and discussed various issues related to climate.

"Held a very meaningful engagement with UK Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, Mr Edward Miliband on the sidelines of COP30 in Belem today," he said in a post on X.