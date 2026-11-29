ETV Bharat / international

Clashes Erupt In Albania's Capital As Protesters Call For Prime Minister Edi Rama To Resign

An explosive device explodes in front of a police vehicle during clashes at an anti-government rally attended by thousands demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in Tirana, Albania, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. ( AP )

Tirana: Clashes broke out Saturday between police and protesters in Albania's capital, Tirana, as thousands of people called for the resignation of Prime Minister Edi Rama in the latest of a long series of anti-government protests.

The Health Ministry said that 30 people were injured, including journalists and police officers. The protest began peacefully, but small groups of masked demonstrators broke away and began smashing the windows of ministry buildings along the march route.

Police used tear gas and water cannons to push back protesters throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails and using wooden sticks to try to smash street cameras and windows of government buildings. Clouds of tear gas billowed through the area as protesters spread out across several streets.

Albanians traveled to Tirana from across the country and abroad for the rally, which coincided with the 114th anniversary of the country's declaration of independence, a day normally marked by celebrations and a public holiday. Police were deployed along the main roads leading in and out of the capital, conducting vehicle checks.

“I came here specifically for the protest,” said Arian Lleshi, a 33-year-old who traveled to Tirana from the United Kingdom. “Why? Because we have been suffering for far too long. We have spread ourselves across Europe and around the world, and it is almost as if we are citizens without a state. We are like stateless citizens.”

The political parties that have been around in Albania since the fall of communism in the 1990s “no longer represent anyone,” Lleshi said. “They need to make way for a new generation of intellectuals and people who have a greater stake in the country’s future.”

Saturday’s protest was part of a series of demonstrations that began in late May, initially sparked by opposition to a major luxury tourism development on Albania’s southern coast that is linked to an investment firm founded by Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.