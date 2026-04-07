ETV Bharat / international

Gunmen Attack Building Housing Israeli Consulate In Istanbul

Istanbul: Three assailants opened fire at police outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, sparking a gunfight that left one attacker dead, Turkish officials said. The two other assailants were captured with injuries.

Two police officers sustained slight injuries in the clash, Istanbul Gov. Davut Gul told reporters. The assailants were carrying long-barreled weapons.

Interior Minister Mustafa Cifti wrote on X that the attackers had traveled from the city of Izmit, some 100 kilometers (60 miles) east of Istanbul, in a rented car. One of the assailants was linked to a group he described as "exploiting religion," without naming the organization.

The Islamic State group has carried out deadly attacks in Turkey in the past. Two of the attackers were brothers and one had a criminal record related to drugs.