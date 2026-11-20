ETV Bharat / international

Cincinnati Zoo's Famed Fiona The Hippo Dies Days After Eating A Visitor's Hat

FILE - Fiona, a Nile Hippopotamus, prepares to eat her specialty birthday cake to celebrate turning three-years old this Friday, in her enclosure at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, Jan. 23, 2020, in Cincinnati. ( AP )

Cincinnati: Fiona, the hippo whose premature birth and fight for survival at the Cincinnati Zoo turned her into a global sensation nearly a decade ago, died Thursday from complications after swallowing a knit hat that was accidentally flung into her enclosure. She was 9 years old.

“It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency,” the zoo said in a statement.

The zoo said Monday that it was providing Fiona with round-the-clock care after she swallowed the hat more than a week ago. Specialists had advised that surgery wasn’t an option for a full-grown hippo like Fiona.

Before she died, veterinarians had been keeping Fiona hydrated, giving her treats and monitoring her every move, the zoo said. They borrowed a vibration plate from a horse farm, encouraging her to stand on it several times a day in the hopes that the shaking would help move the hat through her digestive tract.

“Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome,” the zoo said. Within an hour of the announcement, visitors began leaving flowers and cards by a hippo statue outside the zoo. “Forever our Fiona,” one note read.

Fans mourn Fiona

Fiona captivated people worldwide after her premature birth in 2017. Her presence was felt all around the zoo, which was scheduled to stay open late Thursday for the first night of its Festival of Lights.

Amy Haacke, a special educator from Dayton, said outside the Cincinnati Zoo that she’s been a “huge fan” of Fiona since she was born because she likes underdogs. Haacke said she uses the Fiona book series in her classroom and owns three Fiona shirts.

“We were coming here anyway, but it kind of means a lot to be here,” Haacke said Thursday. “We were here when she was first born and, I guess, now we’re here when she’s gone.”

Yolanda Gould, who works more than 80 miles (130 kilometers) away in Covington, said she and others in her office left early to travel to the zoo after learning about Fiona’s death. She said outside the zoo that she was feeling “a little devastated” after following Fiona since she was born.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said on social media that Fiona was “a symbol of perseverance and joy" in the city. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine called her “a true icon.” The Cincinnati Bengals also expressed condolences, dubbing Fiona “the queen of the Queen City.”

In a joint post with U.S. Vice President JD Vance on Instagram, second lady Usha Vance shared a photo of one of their children face-to-face with Fiona through a glass wall of her enclosure. The family has a home in Cincinnati. “We are so sad to hear the news about Fiona,” she said in the caption. “Our family loved visiting her at the Cincinnati Zoo.”

Fiona was under close care