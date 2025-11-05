ETV Bharat / international

Indian-Origin Cincinnati Mayor Wins Second Term, Defeats VP JD Vance’s Half-Brother

Aftab Pureval, a former special assistant US attorney, first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66 per cent of the vote.

FILE - Incumbent Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval participates in a candidate forum with Brian Frank hosted by the Cincinnati NAACP, April 15, 2025, in Cincinnati.
FILE - Incumbent Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval participates in a candidate forum with Brian Frank hosted by the Cincinnati NAACP, April 15, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP)
By PTI

Published : November 5, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST

New York: An Indian-origin mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, won a second term defeating Republican challenger Cory Bowman, the half-brother of Vice President JD Vance, local media reported. Aftab Pureval’s Tuesday victory cements Democrats’ control of Cincinnati’s local government and adds to Pureval’s growing profile in Ohio politics, Fox News reported (local time).

Pureval, 43, a former special assistant US attorney, first claimed the mayor’s office in 2021 after winning nearly 66 per cent of the vote, the report said. Pureval’s Tibetan mother fled Communist Chinese occupation as a child and grew up in a Southern Indian refugee camp, while his father is Punjabi. Pureval began his political career in 2015, running for Hamilton County Clerk of Courts.

He easily defeated opponent Bowman during the May open primary, winning over 80 per cent of the vote. As both men were the top two vote-getters in the primary, they proceeded to compete in the November general election, The Hill reported. His opponent, Bowman, never held public office but was inspired to run after his half-brother, J D Vance, was inaugurated, Fox reported.

Though Vance remained on the sidelines during Bowman's campaign, he voiced his support for his half-brother on social media, calling him "a good guy with a heart for serving his community," and urged followers to "get out there and vote for him." Fox reported.

