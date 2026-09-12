ETV Bharat / international

CIA Releases Dozens Of Presidential Daily Briefs On Bin Laden and Al-Qaida Before Sept. 11

The memorial is seen on the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, Friday, ( AP )

Several dozen presidential briefing documents declassified Friday, the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, detail intelligence government officials had gathered about Osama bin Laden and al-Qaida leading up to the hijackings that killed nearly 3,000 people and upended American national security.

The documents illustrate security analysts' tracking of bin Laden's movements and support system, as well as concerns about possible threats to U.S. targets. They also detail officials' understanding of his network in the United States and other countries, including how his operations were financed.

Proclaiming it "an act of exceptional transparency," CIA Director John Ratcliffe said the documents were the agency's single largest release of declassified presidential daily briefs — the highly classified briefings prepared by the nation's intelligence community for the government's most senior leaders.

The documents range from a February 1998 file — prepared for then-President Bill Clinton — titled "Terrorists seeking WMD capability" and mentioning bin Laden and other Islamic extremists to a Sept. 12, 2001, report in which a source indicated the attacks had been planned for two years and had also targeted the U.S. Capitol.

An April 1998 document described the Taliban's unwillingness to hand over bin Laden, at the time seen as their "guest" in Afghanistan, noting their "gratitude for his assistance during the Soviet occupation" was making them "reluctant to alienate him by monitoring or controlling his activities."

Briefers in July 1998 called it "plausible that Bin Ladin places a high priority on conducting attacks in the United States" and noted his "interest in conducting attacks with chemical and biological agents."

Two months later, a briefer wrote that bin Laden's "preferred option is to strike the US on its own soil in Washington," and that al-Qaida "may fly an explosive-packed airplane into a US city."

Potential hijackings were also discussed in December 1998, when a briefer described how conspirators "had evaded security checks during a recent trial run at an unidentified New York airport," and "some members of the Bin Ladin network have received hijack training."