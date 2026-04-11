ETV Bharat / international

Chokepoints, Conflict And Commerce: The Strategic Logic Behind India's Vision MAHASAGAR

In this image posted on April 10, 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam display a symbolic key during the handover of electric buses under India's grant assistance, in Port Louis, Mauritius. ( PTI )

New Delhi: At the Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, Mauritius, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered more than a routine diplomatic address.

Against the backdrop of conflict in West Asia and the aftershocks felt across maritime trade routes, he reframed the Indian Ocean not as a distant theatre but as the frontline where global instability now translates into everyday economic strain. His remarks pointed squarely to the need for a new kind of maritime thinking – one that India has articulated through Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

By linking disrupted shipping, rising energy costs, fertiliser shortages, and food security risks, Jaishankar underscored how vulnerabilities at sea are no longer abstract security concerns but immediate developmental challenges for Indian Ocean nations. The recent experience of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea served as a stark reminder that chokepoints and conflict zones far from national shores can send shockwaves through domestic economies. In this context, Vision MAHASAGAR emerges as India’s blueprint for collective resilience across the maritime commons.

In his speech on Friday evening at Port Louis, Jaishankar said that there is a call for deeper cooperation amongst nations of the Indian Ocean.

"In many ways, it is a Global South ocean," he stated. "Whether it is food, fuel or fertiliser shortages, whether it is responding to natural disasters, whether it is addressing the consequences of conflicts, the answer is increasingly in collective resilience. We in India have articulated it through our MAHASAGAR outlook and our Neighbourhood First policy."

Without specifically mentioning the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israel coalition’s attack against Iran on February 28, Jaishankar said that amid the current turbulence, developments in West Asia demand special attention.

"All of us are deeply concerned about the conflict and would like to see an early return to normalcy," he stated.

"We firmly oppose the targeting of civilians, of infrastructure and of commercial shipping. It is essential that navigation remains safe and unimpeded. The relevant point here is that each one of us has felt the economic impact of this conflict very deeply. When energy is scarce and expensive, it has an overarching implication for the entire society. When trade is constricted, this goes beyond business to livelihoods in different sectors. When fertilisers are more difficult to procure, its food security consequence is obvious. These have become the immediate challenges as we meet here in this conference. But there are underlying issues that we also need to address because there is no guarantee that such scenarios will not recur."

Jaishankar framed navigation safety not as a naval or legal abstraction but as an economic necessity. By linking shipping disruption to inflation, livelihoods, and food security, India presented sea lane communication protection as integral to societal stability. This is central to MAHASAGAR’s philosophy: maritime security and economic resilience are inseparable.

For India and many Indian Ocean states, a large share of crude oil, LNG, and petrochemicals transit through the Strait of Hormuz before fanning out across the ocean. The blockade demonstrated how quickly energy insecurity translates into domestic economic stress across the region. India's position, therefore, elevates sea lane communication protection to a collective developmental priority.

Jaishankar’s insistence that "navigation must remain safe and unimpeded" was accompanied by a call for collective stewardship and respect for international law. Rather than advocating unilateral naval action, India located the solution in cooperation through regional institutions and information-sharing networks.

"We must view the Indian Ocean as global commons, where not only the benefits are shared but so too other responsibilities," the External Affairs Minister said.