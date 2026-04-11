Chokepoints, Conflict And Commerce: The Strategic Logic Behind India's Vision MAHASAGAR
Shipping disruptions and energy shocks highlight why India’s Vision MAHASAGAR calls for shared stewardship, maritime awareness, and protection of sea lanes across the Indian Ocean.
Published : April 11, 2026 at 8:33 PM IST
New Delhi: At the Indian Ocean Conference in Port Louis, Mauritius, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered more than a routine diplomatic address.
Against the backdrop of conflict in West Asia and the aftershocks felt across maritime trade routes, he reframed the Indian Ocean not as a distant theatre but as the frontline where global instability now translates into everyday economic strain. His remarks pointed squarely to the need for a new kind of maritime thinking – one that India has articulated through Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).
By linking disrupted shipping, rising energy costs, fertiliser shortages, and food security risks, Jaishankar underscored how vulnerabilities at sea are no longer abstract security concerns but immediate developmental challenges for Indian Ocean nations. The recent experience of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea served as a stark reminder that chokepoints and conflict zones far from national shores can send shockwaves through domestic economies. In this context, Vision MAHASAGAR emerges as India’s blueprint for collective resilience across the maritime commons.
In his speech on Friday evening at Port Louis, Jaishankar said that there is a call for deeper cooperation amongst nations of the Indian Ocean.
"In many ways, it is a Global South ocean," he stated. "Whether it is food, fuel or fertiliser shortages, whether it is responding to natural disasters, whether it is addressing the consequences of conflicts, the answer is increasingly in collective resilience. We in India have articulated it through our MAHASAGAR outlook and our Neighbourhood First policy."
Without specifically mentioning the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Israel coalition’s attack against Iran on February 28, Jaishankar said that amid the current turbulence, developments in West Asia demand special attention.
"All of us are deeply concerned about the conflict and would like to see an early return to normalcy," he stated.
"We firmly oppose the targeting of civilians, of infrastructure and of commercial shipping. It is essential that navigation remains safe and unimpeded. The relevant point here is that each one of us has felt the economic impact of this conflict very deeply. When energy is scarce and expensive, it has an overarching implication for the entire society. When trade is constricted, this goes beyond business to livelihoods in different sectors. When fertilisers are more difficult to procure, its food security consequence is obvious. These have become the immediate challenges as we meet here in this conference. But there are underlying issues that we also need to address because there is no guarantee that such scenarios will not recur."
Jaishankar framed navigation safety not as a naval or legal abstraction but as an economic necessity. By linking shipping disruption to inflation, livelihoods, and food security, India presented sea lane communication protection as integral to societal stability. This is central to MAHASAGAR’s philosophy: maritime security and economic resilience are inseparable.
For India and many Indian Ocean states, a large share of crude oil, LNG, and petrochemicals transit through the Strait of Hormuz before fanning out across the ocean. The blockade demonstrated how quickly energy insecurity translates into domestic economic stress across the region. India's position, therefore, elevates sea lane communication protection to a collective developmental priority.
Jaishankar’s insistence that "navigation must remain safe and unimpeded" was accompanied by a call for collective stewardship and respect for international law. Rather than advocating unilateral naval action, India located the solution in cooperation through regional institutions and information-sharing networks.
"We must view the Indian Ocean as global commons, where not only the benefits are shared but so too other responsibilities," the External Affairs Minister said.
"Our efforts must be pursued through strong institutional networks. The Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) enables real-time maritime information sharing, enhancing domain awareness and operational coordination among partner countries. Regional platforms such as the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), BIMSTEC, Colombo Security Conclave, and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS), all provides structured avenues for dialogue, for cooperation, and for capacity building."
He also referred to “grey zone activities” that span the spectrum between the traditional and the non-traditional.
"We all saw and we all felt the consequences when shipping in the Red Sea was disrupted in the last few years," Jaishankar said. "So, the bottom line is that the spectrum of challenges has become wider and more seamless. And unfortunately, also more serious. Our stewardship cannot ignore this."
By referring to grey zone activities and recalling Red Sea disruptions, Jaishankar signalled that threats to oil and gas carriers may not always come from declared war but from proxy actions, harassment, sabotage risks, or ambiguous actors. India’s Vision MAHASAGAR treats such threats as part of the same security spectrum as conventional conflict.
Jaishankar basically conveyed a subtle but firm message: the Indian Ocean cannot remain dependent on extra-regional powers to secure its most vital sea lanes. While global cooperation is welcome, Indian Ocean nations must build their own frameworks for protecting oil, gas, and commercial shipping flows.
This is the essence of MAHASAGAR in the Hormuz context - collective resilience, shared maritime awareness, and cooperative protection of energy lifelines.
According to K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank and an expert on Indo-Pacific issues, one specific significance of India’s Vision MAHASAGAR is that it aims to connect the sea lanes from the West to the East.
"Given the developments in Hormuz, India’s Vision MAHASAGAR is trying to create a maritime governance system among the littoral states of the Indian Ocean," Yhome explained to ETV Bharat.
"The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has heightened the strategic significance of a maritime governance order in the Indian Ocean." He said that India can play an important role in shaping such an order.
"As one of the most powerful naval forces, India can play a role in establishing such an order in the Indian Ocean," Yhome said. Put together, through his speech in Mauritius, Jaishankar articulated India’s position that the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz is not merely a West Asian crisis but a wake-up call for the entire Indian Ocean community.
Safe passage of oil and gas carriers is fundamental to economic stability across the region. Vision MAHASAGAR provides the conceptual and operational framework for ensuring that sea lane communication remains secure through cooperation, capacity building, institutional networks, and shared stewardship.
In doing so, India presented itself not as a maritime policeman but as a maritime partner while urging Indian Ocean states to treat the protection of energy shipping routes as a common responsibility in an era where chokepoints have become global fault lines.