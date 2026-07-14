ETV Bharat / international

Chirag Veer Singh Sarao Becomes First Sikh American To Join US Air Force Academy

Washington: Chirag Veer Singh Sarao has become the first ‘keshdhari’ Sikh American to join the US Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, the American Sikh Council said. A ‘keshdhari’ Sikh maintains unshorn hair (kesh) and beard as articles of faith.

Sarao was appointed to the US Air Force Academy (USAFA) on April 4 and received the ‘religious accommodation’ on June 20 to serve with his articles of faith and remain grounded in his core identity, the Council said. He officially joined the USAF Academy on June 24, on In-Processing Day (I-Day) and is currently undergoing six weeks of boot camp.

Before joining the USAF Academy, Sarao also received full scholarships from both the Air Force Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and the Naval ROTC. He was also accepted into the University of Southern California and the University of Washington.