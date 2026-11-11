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Chinese Woman Accused Of Spying On Nvidia Boss Entered Taiwan On Hong Kong Passport

In this image taken from video provided by TVBS, Alice Huang attends a dinner hosted by Jensen Huang, Nvidia's CEO, at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan, May 22, 2025 ( AP )

By AFP 2 Min Read

Taipei, Taiwan: The woman accused of spying for China during an affair with Nvidia chief Jensen Huang used a Hong Kong passport to enter Taiwan, the island's immigration agency said Wednesday, as authorities investigate the incident.

Jensen Huang has admitted to having an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a Chinese former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed who US officials believe was working for Chinese intelligence. Beijing has rejected the spying allegations.