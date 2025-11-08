ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Ship Scouts Deep-Ocean Floor In South Pacific

Avarua: A Chinese research vessel docked in the Cook Islands Saturday as it probed the Pacific nation's deep-sea mining potential, a fledgling industry of mounting interest to both Beijing and Washington.

The Da Yang Hao docked in the palm-shaded port of Avatiu on a "scientific research cruise" through the tropical archipelago, the Cook Islands' Seabed Minerals Authority said. Huge areas of seabed around the Cook Islands are carpeted in polymetallic nodules, lumpy rocks studded with rare earths and critical minerals such as cobalt, nickel and manganese.

The Cook Islands -- which lays claim to one of the world's biggest deposits of polymetallic nodules -- signed a contentious deep-sea mining cooperation deal with China earlier this year.

"This cruise is about learning by doing," said Seabed Minerals Authority spokesman Edward Herman. "Our team is actively participating in all activities to build our knowledge and capacity in marine research."

This included mapping the seabed with sonar arrays and dredging up sediment samples, said the authority. Fringed by sparkling lagoons, South Pacific nation the Cook Islands has opened its vast ocean territory for deep-sea mining exploration.

With existing supplies of critical minerals heavily exposed to trade disputes, both the United States and China have this year ramped up interest in the highly contentious industry.

Critical minerals, such as cobalt and nickel, are in hot demand for electric vehicles, rechargeable batteries and advanced military technology.