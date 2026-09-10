ETV Bharat / international

Chinese President Xi To Visit India For BRICS Summit

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, center right, and his wife Entissar Amer wait to welcome China's President Xi Jinping, top left, and his wife Peng Liyuan as they arrive at Cairo International Airport, Cairo, Egypt, for an official visit to Egypt, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2026 ( Khaled Desouki/Pool Photo via AP )

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit India to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, the foreign ministry announced on Thursday. This will be Xi's first visit to India in nearly seven years.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi will attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi from September 12 to 13, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

Xi last visited India in 2019 for an informal summit with Modi in Mamallapuram near Chennai. During his visit, the Chinese President is expected to meet Prime Minister Modi on the sidelines of the summit, according to sources. The visit is expected to be a high-profile diplomatic engagement with implications for the ongoing efforts to stabilise bilateral ties between the two Asian powers as well as for BRICS cooperation amid a volatile global situation, particularly the West Asia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war.

As the current chair of the influential grouping, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 in New Delhi. He had earlier visited Goa in 2016 to attend the BRICS summit and made his first visit to India in September 2014, when he held extensive talks with Modi. The 2014 visit came during the first terms of both leaders.

Xi's forthcoming visit is significant, as it comes amid efforts by India and China to normalise relations after a prolonged freeze following the 2020 Eastern Ladakh standoff.

Ahead of Xi's visit, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held extensive talks in Beijing last month on the boundary issue, maintaining peace and tranquility along the border and steps to improve bilateral relations.

During the 25th round of Special Representatives' talks held in Beijing on August 25, the two sides reached an eight-point consensus and agreed to advance discussions on an “Early and Substantial Harvest” of boundary delimitation and border management.

Against the backdrop of these substantive discussions on the boundary and wider bilateral issues, a Modi-Xi meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit is expected to be closely watched for indications of the future course of India-China relations.