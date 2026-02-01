ETV Bharat / international

Xi Calls For Building 'Strong' Yuan To Boost Global Role, Challenge Dollar Dominance

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping has pitched for building a "strong currency" to expand the global use of the yuan and elevate it to the status of an international reserve, a move seen as a call to challenge the US dollar. China, the world's second-largest economy after the US, has been accelerating the use of the yuan in international trade to reduce reliance on the US dollar. Last year, it settled nearly one-third of its USD 6.2 trillion foreign trade in local currency.

In an article published in Qiushi, the ruling Communist Party’s leading theoretical journal, on Saturday, Xi said China needs to build a “strong currency” that can be widely used in international trade, investment and foreign exchange markets, and achieve the status of a global reserve.

Though Xi did not directly mention the US dollar in the article, the excerpts of which were carried by several media outlets here, the Chinese president has been strongly pushing for the yuan (RMB) to become an international currency to rival the dollar since assuming power in 2012.

While China ranks among the world's biggest economies in terms of banking assets, foreign exchange reserves and capital market size, it remains “big but not strong” overall, Xi said, stressing that building a financial powerhouse would be a long-term task, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

China, along with Russia, has been promoting the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) as an alternative Swift international bank network. China, the largest buyer of Russian oil and gas, has also expanded the use of the yuan in bilateral trade with Russia.