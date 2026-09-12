ETV Bharat / international

Chinese President Calls On BRICS Countries To Play 'Due Role' In Bringing Peace In West Asia

New Delhi: Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday hailed the BRICS bloc as the world's most influential platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries and called on the grouping to play its "due role" in bringing peace in West Asia.

Addressing the BRICS summit here, Xi said China will work with BRICS members to achieve peace and tranquillity in West Asia and the Gulf region, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

He said as the situation in West Asia and the Gulf region continues to evolve, the war there has caused serious losses to people across the region and does not serve the common interests of the international community. He called on the leaders of major emerging economies to play the “due role” in bringing peace to West Asia, urging member states to stand on the right side of history.

He said BRICS countries should oppose the Cold War mentality and called on the member states to oppose violations of other countries' sovereignty and interference in their internal affairs. Xi said the BRICS countries should strengthen cooperation in the AI initiative to promote new industrialisation through AI among BRICS countries. He called on BRICS countries to lead global governance in cyberspace, outer space, and the deep sea and amplify the voice of the Global South.