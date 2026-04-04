ETV Bharat / international

Chinese National Pleads Guilty In USD 27 Million Scam

Washington: A Chinese national has pleaded guilty in a US federal court in a USD 27 million fraud and money laundering scheme targeting nearly 2,000 victims involving India-based call centres.

Jiandong Chen, aka “Little Tiger,” a Chinese national, is the second defendant charged in a five-defendant indictment unsealed in 2024, according to a statement by the US Attorney’s Office in Southern California on Thursday.

According to public documents, members of the conspiracy operated a series of technical support, bank impersonation, government impersonation and refund scams targeting elderly victims. Victims received unsolicited phone calls, emails, and pop-up ads directing them to call a phone number. Unbeknownst to the victims, those phone numbers belonged to India-based scam call centres, it said.

Once a victim called the call centre, members of the conspiracy used social engineering techniques to build trust. In many instances, the conspirators had victims download commercially available remote desktop software, which they used to access victims’ computers and carry on the scams.

After building trust, the conspirators induced victims to send money to members of the conspiracy in the United States—in locations throughout Southern California, Nevada and elsewhere, the statement said. The money was sent to members of the conspiracy, including Chen, most often as bulk cash via express mail packages but also as wire transfers. Certain members of the conspiracy also did in-person pickups of money directly from victims.