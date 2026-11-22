ETV Bharat / international

Chinese National Charged In Singapore Played Key Role In Megaspeed: WSJ

New York/Singapore: A Chinese national facing fraud charges in Singapore over the alleged transhipment of servers equipped with Nvidia chips played a key role in a network of companies that helped provide advanced computing capacity to Chinese customers, including through Singapore-based Megaspeed, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

The 52-year-old man, identified as Li Ming, was deeply involved in Megaspeed's activities and participated in major business decisions, while also playing a role in other companies trading Nvidia chips, the newspaper reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Megaspeed was a company where Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, identified as former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's romantic partner, served as a managing director. Li and others were charged with fraud by Singapore prosecutors in February 2025 in a case involving the alleged transshipment of Nvidia chips. Although several companies were named in the charges, Megaspeed was not among them, the report said.

According to the charges, Li bought computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips and allegedly misled the American supplier by claiming that the equipment was intended for his Singapore-based company. Prosecutors allege that the servers were instead shipped to neighbouring Malaysia and then to an unidentified third destination.

Li's lawyers declined to comment to the newspaper. He is currently out on bail in Singapore, where his criminal case is ongoing. The WSJ report said Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for several years before the charges were filed.

According to Chinese corporate registry records cited by the newspaper, Alice Huang and Kang established a cloud-computing joint venture, Century Longteng, in 2021. A social media photograph documenting Li's visit to a Shanghai-based AI equipment company in January 2023 described him as Century Longteng's chief strategy officer, the report said.

Li, Alice Huang and Kang subsequently began setting up a network of partners in Southeast Asia to provide computing capacity to Chinese customers, according to people familiar with the business. They acquired the Singapore unit of a Chinese video game company and renamed it Megaspeed, with Alice Huang registered as a director, the newspaper reported.

After telling Nvidia that Chinese technology giant Alibaba was an anchor customer, Megaspeed became a member of the chipmaker's cloud partner programme in November 2023, the WSJ said, citing its earlier reporting. The partnership gave Megaspeed priority access to purchase the latest Nvidia chips. Megaspeed brought servers to Malaysia and provided legal offshore computing capacity to Alibaba, according to people familiar with its operations cited in the WSJ report.

Some of those servers were subsequently sent to Shanghai-based technology company Century Litong in violation of US export controls, the newspaper said, referring to its earlier reporting. Century Longteng was a key shareholder in Century Litong until 2024, according to corporate registry records cited by the newspaper.