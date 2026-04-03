ETV Bharat / international

Chinese National Arrested In Multi-Million Rupees Crypto Currency Scam In Nepal

Kathmandu: A Chinese national has been arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in cheating people through operating a multi-million rupees crypto currency scam, police said Friday.

A team of police arrested Zhu Yi-eng, 35, from the capital's Thamel area on Thursday along with transaction details of cryptocurrency worth Nepalese rupees (NRs) 179.97 million, said Pavan Kumar Bhattarai, spokesperson at Kathmandu District Police Circle.

The police also recovered from him three mobile sets and various documents, including papers used to carry out illegal transactions.