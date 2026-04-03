Chinese National Arrested In Multi-Million Rupees Crypto Currency Scam In Nepal
The police arrested Zhu Yi-eng from Kathmandu's Thamel area, along with transaction details of cryptocurrency worth Nepalese rupees (NRs) 179.97 million
By PTI
Published : April 3, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kathmandu: A Chinese national has been arrested in connection with his alleged involvement in cheating people through operating a multi-million rupees crypto currency scam, police said Friday.
A team of police arrested Zhu Yi-eng, 35, from the capital's Thamel area on Thursday along with transaction details of cryptocurrency worth Nepalese rupees (NRs) 179.97 million, said Pavan Kumar Bhattarai, spokesperson at Kathmandu District Police Circle.
The police also recovered from him three mobile sets and various documents, including papers used to carry out illegal transactions.
During preliminary investigation, it was found that Zhu was involved in cheating local Nepalese by contacting them through social media platforms and winning their confidence by showing various attractive offers.
The police have taken the Chinese national into five days judicial remand with permission from Kathmandu District Court to carry out further investigation into the matter.