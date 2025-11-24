ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Humanoid Robot's Three-Day Walk Sets World Record

Beijing: A Chinese robot has stepped into the Guinness World Records after completing a three-day, 100-kilometre trek, the longest reported distance ever walked by a humanoid machine.

The 169-centimetre (five-foot-six-inch) AgiBot A2 set off from the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou on the evening of November 10, traversing highways and city streets before arriving at Shanghai's historic waterfront Bund area on November 13, according to Guinness World Records.

Chinese Humanoid Robot's Three-Day Walk Sets World Record (AFP)

Shanghai-based robot maker AgiBot said its two-legged ambler "navigated varied surfaces... all while adhering to traffic regulations" during its continuous 106.286-kilometre (66-mile) journey, which was certified as the first feat of its kind on Thursday.