ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Foreign Ministry Official, Indian Envoy In Shanghai Discuss Trade, Connectivity

Beijing: A senior official from Shaoxing in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on Thursday visited the Indian Consulate in Shanghai and discussed trade, connectivity and tourism with Consular General Pratik Mathur.

Ding Qijie, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shaoxing Municipal People’s Government, visited the new Chancery premises, Indian Consulate posted on X.

The meeting spotlighted the vibrant 1,500-strong Indian diaspora in Shaoxing, whose remarkable contributions to the textile trade, local economy, cultural exchanges, and community initiatives continue to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries, it said.