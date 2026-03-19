Chinese Foreign Ministry Official, Indian Envoy In Shanghai Discuss Trade, Connectivity
The meeting spotlighted the vibrant 1,500-strong Indian diaspora in Shaoxing, whose remarkable contributions continue to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries
By PTI
Published : March 19, 2026 at 7:49 PM IST
Beijing: A senior official from Shaoxing in China’s eastern Zhejiang province on Thursday visited the Indian Consulate in Shanghai and discussed trade, connectivity and tourism with Consular General Pratik Mathur.
Ding Qijie, Deputy Director of the Foreign Affairs Office of Shaoxing Municipal People’s Government, visited the new Chancery premises, Indian Consulate posted on X.
The meeting spotlighted the vibrant 1,500-strong Indian diaspora in Shaoxing, whose remarkable contributions to the textile trade, local economy, cultural exchanges, and community initiatives continue to serve as a vital bridge between the two countries, it said.
Mathur underlined how this dynamic community further strengthens connectivity through growing direct flights, and gives significant impetus to boosting trade, technology and tourism.
Both sides held productive discussions on consular and visa cooperation, and enhancing friendly people-to-people interactions between the fast-growing region and India, the consulate said.
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