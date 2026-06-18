ETV Bharat / international

Chinese FM Wang Yi To Attend BRICS NSAs Meeting In Delhi

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend a meeting of the National Security Advisors of BRICS countries to be held in New Delhi on June 22-23, Beijing announced on Thursday.

The BRICS National Security Advisors Meeting is a high-level platform that brings together the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the 11 BRICS member-states to exchange views on key security challenges. Wang will attend the meeting upon invitation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing in Beijing on Thursday.

Wang will exchange views with other BRICS member states on the current international security situation and major international and regional issues, Lin said. The Chinese foreign minister is also a member of the Political Bureau of the ruling Communist Party of China and Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission.

The meeting will also discuss joint responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges and make preparations for the BRICS Summit to be held in India in September, Lin said.