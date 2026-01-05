ETV Bharat / international

Chinese FM Wang Slams US Capture of Maduro In Talks Pakistan Dy PM Dar

Beijing: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in his talks with Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar here on Sunday strongly condemned the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, saying that China is opposed to any country acting as the "world’s policeman" and "international judge".

China always opposes the use or threat of force, as well as any imposition of one country's will on another, Wang said in his first comments on the US military conducting air raids on Venezuela on Saturday and the capture of Maduro and his wife, who were brought to New York for trial. Earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the US to release both of them “at once” saying their detention was a breach of international law.

Significantly, Wang chose to hit out at the US for its actions in Venezuela during the 7th round of China-Pakistan strategic dialogue.

Pakistan, which moved closer to the US in the recent past, stepped up its diplomatic engagement and military contact with the Washington while maintaining strong ties with China. Islamabad has not yet commented on the US actions in Venezuela.

Wang said, “We never believe that any country can play the role of world policeman, nor do we agree that any country can claim itself to be an international judge." He added that the "sovereignty and security of all countries should be fully protected by international law,” a foreign ministry press release here said.

Wang said the current international situation is more volatile and intertwined, with unilateral bullying becoming increasingly severe. The sudden change of situation in Venezuela has drawn close attention from the international community, Wang said without directly referring to the US.

China is willing to work with the international community, including Pakistan, to firmly defend the UN Charter, uphold international moral standards, insist on the sovereign equality of all countries, and jointly maintain world peace and development, he said.

Dar and Wang co-chaired the 7th round of the Pakistan–China Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue in Beijing, for which Dar travelled to China on Saturday.

Wang said that the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership has become a crucial stabilising factor in the regional and even global landscape.

He added that Beijing is willing to work with Islamabad to implement the consensus reached between the leaders of the two countries in the new year, and advance the building of a China-Pakistan community with a shared future.