Chinese Woman Jailed As Gang Leader Of UK's Largest-Ever Bitcoin Scam

An undated handout picture released by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) on September 29, 2025 in London, shows Chinese national Zhimin Qian, alias Yadi Zhang, who was convicted for over her role in a multi billion-dollar Bitcoin fraud, posing for a photograph. ( AFP )

London: A 47-year-old Chinese woman was sentenced to 11 years and eight months of imprisonment by a UK court on Tuesday as the leader of a criminal gang behind the UK's largest-ever Bitcoin scam.

Zhimin Qian, aka Yadi Zhang, had pleaded guilty to two offences of possessing illegally obtained cryptocurrency and money laundering the over 60,000 Bitcoin seized by the Metropolitan Police following an extensive investigation.

Southwark Crown Court in London heard that the sheer scale of the seized Bitcoin, the lack of any legitimate evidence for how it was acquired and its connection to a massive investment fraud in China all indicated that it was criminal property.

“There is no doubt this is one of the largest and most complex economic crime investigations we have ever undertaken,” said Will Lyne, the Met Police’s Head of Economic and Cybercrime Command.

“Organised crime groups are using cryptocurrency to move, hide, and invest the profits of serious crime – but every crypto transaction leaves a trace, and the Met works meticulously with partners to follow that digital trail, identify assets and bring offenders to justice," he said.

The court heard that Qian, between 2014 and 2017, was responsible for a massive investment fraud in China involving over 128,000 victims, which led to losses of approximately 600 million pounds. She went on to convert around 20.2 million pounds of the illegally obtained money into Bitcoin.

Qian then fled China and came to the UK, where she began trying to purchase high-value property and jewellery through 43-year-old Jian Wen, who was convicted and imprisoned for money laundering separately at the same court earlier.

When the duo was hampered by difficulties of transferring sufficient Bitcoin into cash, Qian sought the help of Malaysian national Seng Hok Ling, who transferred approximately 2.5 million pounds on her behalf. Ling, 47, was sentenced to four years and 11 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to one count of a money laundering related offence at the same court this week.