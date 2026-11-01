ETV Bharat / international

Chinese Communist Party Outlines Closer Scrutiny Of Officials

Chinese Central Military Commission Vice Chairman Zhang Shengmin attends the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 5, 2026 ( AFP )

Beijing: The Chinese Communist Party is set to tighten oversight of its officials by scrutinising their assets and online activities, according to a party document released on Sunday. The document from the CCP's powerful Central Committee was published by the Xinhua state news agency following this week's annual plenary session in Beijing, which focused on governance and clamping down on corruption.

President Xi Jinping has cracked down hard on graft during more than a decade in charge, ensnaring thousands of officials and purging dozens of members of the powerful Central Committee as well as a string of top military brass. The resolution released on Sunday, which outlines the party's policy direction, calls for stricter monitoring of officials.

"Starting with high-ranking officials, we will tighten all-around management and regular oversight of officials, imposing strict requirements throughout their career," it said.

"Those with family property and spending far exceeding their normal incomes will be examined, and relevant verifications will be carried out," the resolution said, adding that the business ventures of officials' spouses and children would also receive increased oversight.

"We will better regulate the online behavior of Party members," it added. The resolution said the party would also combat corruption carried out through virtual currencies and blockchain. The plenum, which ended on Thursday, had adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, Xinhua said.