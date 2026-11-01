Chinese Communist Party Outlines Closer Scrutiny Of Officials
The resolution released on Sunday, which outlines the party's policy direction, calls for stricter monitoring of officials.
By AFP
Published : November 1, 2026 at 9:08 PM IST
Beijing: The Chinese Communist Party is set to tighten oversight of its officials by scrutinising their assets and online activities, according to a party document released on Sunday. The document from the CCP's powerful Central Committee was published by the Xinhua state news agency following this week's annual plenary session in Beijing, which focused on governance and clamping down on corruption.
President Xi Jinping has cracked down hard on graft during more than a decade in charge, ensnaring thousands of officials and purging dozens of members of the powerful Central Committee as well as a string of top military brass. The resolution released on Sunday, which outlines the party's policy direction, calls for stricter monitoring of officials.
"Starting with high-ranking officials, we will tighten all-around management and regular oversight of officials, imposing strict requirements throughout their career," it said.
"Those with family property and spending far exceeding their normal incomes will be examined, and relevant verifications will be carried out," the resolution said, adding that the business ventures of officials' spouses and children would also receive increased oversight.
"We will better regulate the online behavior of Party members," it added. The resolution said the party would also combat corruption carried out through virtual currencies and blockchain. The plenum, which ended on Thursday, had adopted a decision on "advancing full and rigorous governance of the party", which includes reducing corruption among cadres, Xinhua said.
State media had confirmed 33 more dignitaries had been ejected, including former Politburo member Zhang Youxia, once China's highest-ranking general. Proponents say China's corruption purge promotes clean governance, but analysts have said the moves were aimed at paving the way for Xi to extend his rule at a Party Congress due in the second half of 2027.
Sunday's The Central Committee resolution also called for "improving the efficacy of intraparty democracy" by providing more avenues for members to express their opinions and encouraging them to "speak their minds". "We must uphold and improve the systems for exercising intraparty democracy, respect the principal position of Party members, and safeguard their democratic rights," it said.
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