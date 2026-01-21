ETV Bharat / international

China Wary Of Joining Trump's Board Of Peace For Gaza Without UN Backing

Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed reservations about joining US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza if it is not under the auspices of the UN, reaffirming its firm commitment to the international system with the global body at its core. China has always been committed to true multilateralism, and will firmly safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news briefing here.

Guo was responding to a question about Trump's comments that the UN should continue to exist, but the Board of Peace he proposed "might" replace the organisation.

No matter how the international situation evolves, China will firmly safeguard the international system with the UN at its core, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, Guo said.