China Warns 'Firm Countermeasures' If US Imposes Sanctions Over Russian Oil Imports

Beijing: China on Thursday defended its oil imports from Russia as legitimate and lawful, warning the US that it would take “firm countermeasures” if it imposed unilateral sanctions affecting Beijing's interests.

The US' approach amounted to unilateral bullying and economic coercion, which severely undermines international trade rules and threatens the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a media briefing here.

China's normal trade and energy cooperation with countries around the world, including Russia, is legitimate and lawful, Lin said, responding to a question on US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured him of not buying oil from Russia, and it was now time for China to do the same.

Trump told reporters in Washington on Wednesday that the US was “not happy” about India’s purchase of Russian crude, arguing such imports helped finance President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Modi assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’ve got to get China to do the same thing,” he said. Lin said China has always maintained an objective and fair stance on the Ukraine crisis, and its policy is open and above board for all to see.

“We firmly oppose the US’ action of directing the issue at China, and we strongly oppose imposing illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction on China,” he said.

"If China's legitimate rights and interests are harmed, we will take firm countermeasures to safeguard our sovereignty, development, and security interests,” Lin said.

India is the second-largest buyer of Russian fossil fuels behind China, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA). US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent recently said China buys 60 per cent of Russian energy.

Besides oil, Russia also source most of its gas supplies from Russia through cross-border pipelines. Reacting to Bessent's comments that Beijing's rare earth export curbs amounted to “China versus the world” and that the US will speak with its allies to prepare a “fulsome group response”, Lin said the measures are in line with international common practice.