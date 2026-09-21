ETV Bharat / international

China, US Hold 'Candid, In-Depth' Talks On Tariffs, AI Issues Ahead Of Xi-Trump Meeting

Beijing: Top officials from the US and China held "candid, in-depth and constructive" talks on economic and trade issues, including on AI, ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington, official media reported on Monday.

The talks were held between Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and American Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in New York on Sunday, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Guided by the important consensus reached by the heads of state of the two countries, they have engaged in exchanges on important economic and trade issues of common concern, as well as the implementation of consensus reached in previous talks, by upholding the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, the report said.

Xinhua said Bessent and the vice premier talked about issues “relating to AI” without mentioning specifics and also had “candid, in-depth and constructive” discussions on key economic and trade issues.

They also held dialogues on AI-related issues, it said. The talks come ahead of Xi's expected visit to Washington on September 23.

Trump plans to accord a rare airport reception to Xi by personally receiving him on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews when the Chinese President arrives, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported earlier.

The two leaders last met in Beijing in May during Trump's visit, when they held talks aimed at improving ties between the world's two largest economies. The talks assumed significance in the immediate backdrop of Trump signing a new sanctions bill to impose 100 per cent tariffs on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.