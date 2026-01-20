ETV Bharat / international

China Urges Taliban Authorities To Safeguard Its Nationals After Kabul Restaurant Blast

Workers clean the scene as Taliban police secure the area after an explosion at a Chinese restaurant, right, whose entrance is covered with blankets, killed at least seven people, including a Chinese national, a day earlier in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026. ( AP )

Beijing: China on Tuesday urged the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan to take effective measures to ensure the safety of its nationals, projects and institutions after a deadly explosion at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul. According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, 20 people were killed in the blast that took place on Monday. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

One Chinese national was killed, and five others were injured in the explosion, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here.

"China expresses deep condolences over the lives lost and heartfelt sympathies to the injured," he said.