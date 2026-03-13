ETV Bharat / international

China To Provide USD 200,000 For Victims Of Bomb Attack On Iranian School

Beijing: China on Friday said it will provide USD 200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance to the students killed in an airstrike on an elementary school in Iran in the ongoing joint US-Israel attacks on the country.

China expresses deep condolences regarding the deaths of students in the recent attack on an Iranian elementary school and extends sincere sympathies to their families, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a media briefing here.

Red Cross Society of China has decided to provide the Iranian Red Crescent Society with USD 200,000 in emergency humanitarian assistance, he said.

Guo said China condemns all indiscriminate attacks against civilians and non-military targets. Targeting schools and harming children constitutes a severe violation of international humanitarian law and crosses the bottom line of human morality and conscience, he added.

"China is willing to continue to offer necessary support to Iran in the spirit of humanitarianism to help the Iranian people overcome the difficulties," he said.