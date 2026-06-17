ETV Bharat / international

China To Provide Humanitarian Aid To War-hit Iran, Lebanon

Beijing: China said it will provide a new batch of humanitarian aid to war-hit Iran and Lebanon, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

China has decided to deliver a new batch of humanitarian assistance to Iran and Lebanon in the near term to further help the people of the two countries advance rehabilitation and reconstruction, spokesperson of the ministry Lin Jian told a media briefing here. He did not specify the amount.

In March this year, China provided emergency humanitarian assistance to Iran and other countries, and it will keep offering support and assistance within its capacity, he said. In the same month, China announced USD 200,000 as emergency humanitarian assistance to the victims killed in the bomb attack on an Iranian elementary school in the US-Israel-Iran conflict.