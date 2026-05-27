ETV Bharat / international

China Supports 'Active Mediation' By Pakistan Between US, Iran: FM Wang Yi

United Nations: China has said it supports the “active mediation” by Pakistan and other countries between the US and Iran in the ongoing West Asia conflict. “Regarding the current situation, the key is the negotiation between the United States and Iran because they are the major parties concerned," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters here Tuesday.

"We support the active mediation by Pakistan and other countries. Before we came here, I met with (Field) Marshal (Asim) Munir of Pakistan. We also support efforts made by the United States and Iran, respectively,” Wang said.

China is the president of the UN Security Council for the month of May and hosted a Council debate on ‘Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and strengthening the UN-centred international system’. Wang presided over the opening session of the debate on Tuesday morning and met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres during his visit to UN headquarters.

“As we have been saying, it takes more than one cold day to freeze three feet of ice, and long-standing issues cannot be resolved overnight,” he said, responding to a question on the US-Iran conflict. Wang added that every step forward in the negotiation brings more hope for peace.

“We hope that the parties concerned can stay committed to pursuing a ceasefire and continue to meet each other halfway, so that peace can return to the Middle East as early as possible. "And we believe that once an agreement is reached, it will be submitted to the UN Security Council for endorsement, for it to have legitimacy and authority,” he said.

The Chinese foreign minister on Monday held talks in Beijing with Munir, who briefed him on his latest visit to Iran amid the ongoing tensions involving Tehran and Washington. Munir concluded a short visit to Iran on Saturday, during which he held high-level meetings with the Iranian leadership.