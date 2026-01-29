ETV Bharat / international

China Starts Screening Of Travellers At Airports Over Fears Of Nipah Virus

Beijing: China has started screening of travellers arriving on flights from areas where the Nipah virus outbreak has been reported, including India. Swab tests were being conducted on passengers, said some of the Indian travellers arriving in Beijing. The Chinese National Disease Control and Prevention Administration on Tuesday said no cases of Nipah virus have been detected in China, noting that the current Nipah outbreak in India is mainly occurring in West Bengal, which does not share a land border with China.

"Based on a comprehensive assessment, the impact of this Nipah virus outbreak in India on China is relatively small," the administration said, while adding that there is still a certain risk of importation from abroad, and prevention measures need to be strengthened, state-run Global Times reported.

Nevertheless, Chinese health authorities have begun risk assessments, strengthened monitoring mechanisms, and enhanced testing capabilities and personnel training, the administration said. It said the Nipah virus is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, patients, or contaminated objects.