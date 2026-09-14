ETV Bharat / international

China Slams Report It Gave Iran Intel Before Deadly Strike On US Base

Beijing: Beijing rejected on Monday "groundless" reports that Chinese entities supplied Tehran with satellite images of a military base housing US troops in Jordan, before and after an Iranian strike killed three American soldiers.

The reports by the Wall Street Journal over the weekend related to July 17 missile strikes launched by Iran on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan. Unnamed American officials cited in the Journal's reporting did not name the Chinese entities involved, and did not suggest that Beijing was directly to blame.

"We firmly oppose groundless suspicion and accusations without evidence," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a regular news conference on Monday. US President Donald Trump sought to downplay the reports, which could deepen tensions ahead of a planned visit by Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the White House on September 24.

"You know, when they say that China spies on us, I say you're right, and we spy on them too," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday. "That's what we do. They basically do what we do," he said.