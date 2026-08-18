ETV Bharat / international

China Slams Australia For Directive To Terminate Collaboration With Chinese Universities

Beijing: China on Tuesday lashed out at Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s directive to two universities to terminate their collaboration with two Chinese institutions over national security concerns, saying that it restricts normal cooperation on education and research.

China opposes abusing the concept of national security to restrict and go after normal international cooperation on education and research, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jiang.

He was responding to reports from Australia that Penny Wong instructed the Australian National University and the University of Queensland to terminate their collaboration with Shandong University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, respectively.

According to media reports, the immediate trigger for Canberra appears to have been Australia's reassessment of the security risks associated with the Chinese institutions.

The US Pentagon recently added Shandong University to a list of foreign institutions involved in “problematic activities”. The assessment cited concerns about research and development that could potentially be misappropriated.