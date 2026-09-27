ETV Bharat / international

China Sends Two Giant Pandas 'Ping Ping' And 'Fu Shuang' To US

Beijing: China sent two giant pandas to the United States on Sunday, state media said, after a Washington summit that was heavy on symbolism and light on major breakthroughs.

The pandas' transfer had been already agreed but the departure was announced Thursday during Chinese President Xi Jinping visit to Washington. The black and white mammals are immensely popular around the world, and China loans them out as part of a "panda diplomacy" programme to foster foreign ties.

Ping Ping and Fu Shuang departed from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport on a chartered flight at around 3:00 am on Sunday (1900 GMT on Saturday), state news agency Xinhua reported. Steamed corn buns, bamboo shoots and carrots have been prepared to keep the pandas nourished during their 15-hour flight, Chinese state-run media the Global Times reported.

The Boeing 777 operated by FedEx was the top-tracked aircraft on aviation information platform FlightRadar24 as it neared Alaska, roughly halfway into its journey. The pandas are headed to a zoo in Atlanta, Georgia, where they will be spending the next 10 years.

A farewell ceremony was held for the pair before their departure by the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. Experienced keepers were dispatched by the US side to accompany the duo on their flight, the Global Times reported.