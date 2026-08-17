ETV Bharat / international

China Seeks Global Cooperation Against Telecom Frauds As 100 Chinese Held In Pakistan

Beijing: China on Monday called for international cooperation to combat telecom fraud amid reports that over 100 of its nationals were held in Pakistan for running illegal call centres.

“The Chinese government has all along fought telecom fraud and related crimes severely, and asked Chinese nationals overseas to strictly abide by local laws and regulations, and refrain from engaging in any unlawful and criminal activities,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said.

He was responding to media reports from Pakistan that more than 100 Chinese nationals were detained last week for running “illegal call centres” there.

“China has taken active efforts to carry out international cooperation against telecom fraud, and is on track to launch an international alliance against telecom and online fraud,” Lin said in a response posted on the Foreign Ministry website.

“We hope parties will work with China to jointly combat criminal activities," he said.